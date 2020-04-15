Six-month contract extension for medical, dentistry, pharmaceutical officers: DR Adham

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has extended the contract of service of medical, dentistry and pharmaceutical officers in the Ministry of Health (MOH) for a period of six months.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the approval involved the extension of contract for 79 medical officers in grade UD41, 852 dental officers in grade UG41 and 1,139 pharmacy officers in grade UF41 which would be managed from time to time.

“The move is in line with the government and ministry’s aims to curb and break the chain of Covid-19 infections,” he said in a statement today.

According to the statement, the MOH was concerned about the current situation and the voice of the people voice as well as the huge responsibility shouldered by the ministry’s frontliners in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government also hoped that the contract extension would give the opportunity for the officers to continue their service and ensure the smooth delivery of healthcare processes that will benefit the people, he said.

It also stated that the decision involved employees whose contract of service had either ended or would end in stages at the end of 2019 and 2020 only. -Bernama