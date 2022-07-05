Six-month rent moratorium for campus food operators at IPTA

PUTRAJAYA: Food stall operators in the campus of public institutions of higher learning (IPTA), will be given rent moratorium for six months from this month (July), said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad(pix) yesterday.

In a statement today, she said the move is to enable the cost to be absorbed to lower the prices of food sold to students in view of the rising prices of goods affecting campus food prices.

Noraini also announced a quality food menu at a ceiling price of RM3.50 for each order under the Keluarga Malaysia Student Food Basket initiative in line with the announcement made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri in a statement today, said the government would be introducing the Keluarga Malaysia Menu at cooperative restaurants, cafeterias as well as food outlets at IPTA as an alternative for target groups to obtain meals at a reasonable cost involving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Noraini said the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) is also empowering the Student Food Bank and Food@Campus at IPTA with the cooperation of various ministries, non-governmental organisations, corporate companies and private bodies.

Noraini said the ministry also agreed with the proposal of the National Students Consultative Council to form a Keluarga Malaysia Student Livelihood Action Committee to be chaired by her as MOHE minister.

The committee is also to coordinate and implement policies, monitor price control of goods and services, and form collaborations with stakeholders holistically, she said.

It is also supported at the institution level via the committee chaired by the vice-chancellor, rector, or director to streamline the implementation of policy decisions made at the ministry level, she said.

“The MOHE is always concerned and vigilant towards the welfare of students in IPTA to ensure that the learning and teaching sessions throughout their studies run smoothly,“ she said.

Noraini said the transportation facilities for students in and out of campus would also be improved with the provision of a more frequent schedule to facilitate and save time for students’ daily activities.-Bernama