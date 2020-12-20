Six more Covid-19 positive cases detected at HTAR, Serdang Hospital

SHAH ALAM: Six more Covid-19 positive cases involving patients and health workers at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR), Klang and Serdang Hospital have been detected as of today.

Selangor Health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said HTAR recorded four positive Covid-19 cases involving two health staff and two patients while at Serdang Hospital there were two positive cases among health staff.

“Overall, in HTAR, there are 143 positive cases involving 62 medical staff and 81 patients while at the Serdang Hospital there are 65 cases involving 37 staff and 28 patients.

“All the cases have been admitted to the Sungai Buloh Hospital,” he said when contacted by Bernama here, today.

The Covid-19 situation in both hospitals is under control and a number of staff who have completed the observation and surveillance order have now resumed their duties.

Dr Sha’ari said the source of the infection was still being investigated.

Last Friday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 72 HTAR staff undergoing Covid-19 observation and surveillance orders while at Serdang Hospital the infection involved 29 medical personnel and 28 patients. — Bernama