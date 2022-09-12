Six nabbed by MACC over false claims of almost RM900,000

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested six people including four women in connection with cases of false claims amounting to almost RM900,000 which happened between 2016 and last year.

According to a source, the suspects, aged between 30 and 59, were arrested at the Selangor MACC office at about 5 pm when they turned up to give their statements.

He said three of them were the chief operating officer, director and accountant of a construction company suspected to have collaborated in approving payments to two companies involved in drainage upgrading and flood mitigation projects in Selangor even though the works were not carried out.

“The first project, on works to improve drainage, involved more than RM250,000 while the flood mitigation project was valued at more than RM600,000,” said the source.

When contacted, Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim confirmed the arrests and said the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

The suspects will be produced at the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court tomorrow morning for a remand application, he added.-Bernama