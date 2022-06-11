Six people hurt after vehicles hit by falling tree

KUALA LUMPUR: Six people were slightly injured after a tree crashed onto their vehicles along Jalan Mahkota in Taman Maluri here during heavy rain today.

Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Mazuri Mat Zain said the incident involved three cars and a motorcycle which were passing the area when the tree was uprooted by strong winds.

On being alerted to the incident at 4.07 pm, the department dispatched 18 firemen from the Hang Tuah and Bandar Tun Razak fire stations as well as the emergency service assistance unit to the scene.

“The six victims, comprising two men, two women and two children aged between two and 70 years old, suffered trauma and light injuries and were sent to Hospital Ampang for treatment.

“Work to cut and remove the fallen tree is being carried out to clear the blocked route. The Civil Defence Force and Kuala Lumpur City Hall are assisting in the operation,” he said in a statement.-Bernama