Six PPAM projects involving 1,277 houses will be built in Malacca

JASIN: A total of six Malaysian Civil Servant Housing (PPAM) projects involving 1,277 housing units will be built throughout Melaka in close collaboration between private developers, the Federal and State governments.

Some of the houses have already been built while some are still being built.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said of the total, 1,077 PPAM housing units have been completed while another 200 units are now under construction.

“The five PPAM projects that have been completed involve 95 housing units for the Tanjung Minyak PPAM, Taman Angkasa Nuri (138 units) Taman Bertam Impian PPAM (153 units) Jasin Bestari PPAM (546 units) and Taman Mekar Jaya Bemban (145 units).

“The PPAM project still under construction is the Admiral Resident PPAM, Kota Laksamana involving 200 units,” he said to reporters after officiating the House Keys Handover ceremony to 145 recipients at the Taman Mekar Jaya PPAM in Jaruk here today.

Also present was state Housing, Local Government and Environment Exco Datuk Zaidi Attan.

Elaborating further, Sulaiman said the Taman Mekar Jaya PPAM which offers three types of houses received the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) on Sept 22.

He said civil servants will also receive RM39,000 subsidy for Type A units, RM34,680 for Type B units and RM33,000 for Type C units for houses priced between RM198,000 and RM238,000 a unit.

“The Taman Mekar Jaya PPAM programme shows the state government’s commitment to fulfilling the housing needs of the people through the smart partnership concept between the government and developers in providing affordable housing (RMM).

“RMM is our most important development agenda under the administration of the Melaka state government that is in line with the Federal government’s intention to ease the burden of people and to provide more housing development projects,“ he added. -Bernama