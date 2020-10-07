Six relief centres still holding 408 flood victims in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Four hundred and eight flood victims from 152 families are still seeking shelter at six evacuation centres in two districts in the state this morning.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee secretariat in a statement today said 339 people from 132 families were housed in five relief centres in Kota Belud with 131 victims in Tun Said Community Hall.

There were 128 victims in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taun Gusi 2, Kampung Lebak Engad hall (49), Dewan Muhibbah Tombol (24), and Sekolah Menengah Agama Tun Said (7).

“In Tuaran district, 69 victims from 20 families were relocated at Dewan Seri Sulaman. Two evacuation centres in Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan Kota Belud and Menggatal Community Hall in Kota KInabalu have been closed,“ the statement said.

The statement also mentioned that two more districts, Penampang and Beaufort were also affected by floods but no relief centres were opened so far. — Bernama