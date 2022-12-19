Six roads linking Terengganu and Kelantan closed

KUALA TERENGGANU: Six roads in the Setiu district that connect Terengganu and Kelantan have to be completely closed to all types of vehicles due to the worsening floods.

Terengganu police in a statement today said the affected roads are Jalan Kuala Terengganu - Kota Bharu (near Petronas Permaisuri in Kampung Balik Bukit); Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kota Bharu (at Guntong traffic lights); and Jalan Guntong–Kampung Saujana (in Kampung Guntong Dalam).

“The roads that are also cut off to heavy and light vehicles are Jalan Kuala Terengganu- Kota Bharu (in Kampung Buluh); Jalan Permaisuri – Kampung Hulu Seladang (in Kampung Besut); and Jalan Kuala Terengganu – Kampung Raja (near the Che Selamah Roundabout on Jalan Pantai),” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, LPT2 Sdn Bhd in a statement on its official Facebook today informed that due to a blocked section at KM393.4 between Bukit Besi to Ajil route over a collapsed slope, drivers from Kuala Lumpur heading to Kuala Terengganu are advised to exit at the Dungun Toll Plaza (Mandatory Exit ) and they are advised to use coastal road (FT03).

“However, travellers from Kuala Terengganu towards Kuantan and Kuala Lumpur can use the LPT2, as it is still open to all vehicles,“ according to the statement.-Bernama