Six state leaders to discuss dissolution of state assemblies next week: Penang CM

GEORGE TOWN: The state leaders of Penang, Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, and Terengganu will meet next week to discuss a suitable date to dissolve their respective state assemblies to pave the way for state election in the six states.

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said Selangor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has initiated the joint meeting.

“The discussion is to probably reach a consensus as to when the various state assemblies can be dissolved,“ he told reporters here today.

Chow said that time frame for the state assemblies to disolve is getting narrower.

“The time frame (for dissolution) is getting narrower and even without doing (a meeting), the state election will still happen in June and July this year,“ he added. -Bernama