Six states at risk of being hit by flash floods within 24 hours

KUALA LUMPUR: There is a possibility of flash floods occurring in Johor, Perak, Pahang, Terengganu, Penang and Negeri Sembilan within 24 hours should there be significant heavy rain or thunderstorms, according to the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) of the Department of Drainage and Irrigation (DID).

According to the PRABN’s notice issued at 4 pm, the areas likely to be affected in Johor are Batu Pahat around Peserai, Simpang Kanan, Sri Medan and Sungai Punggor, Kluang (Kahang, Machap, Ulu Benut and Renggam) and Kota Tinggi (Johor Lama, Sedili Besar, Ulu Sungai and Johor).

Other districts and surrounding areas likely to be affected are Mersing (Padang, Endau and Triang); Muar (Ayer Baloi, Ayer Hitam, Bandar, Bandar Maharani, Jalan Bakri and Sri Menanti); Pontian (Api-Api, Ayer Baloi, Ayer Masin, Pontian, Rimba Terjun and Sungai Pinggan); and Tangkak (Kesang, Kundang and Tangkak).

in Perak, the six districts and surrounding areas expected to be hit are Bagan Datuk (Pekan Simpang Empat); Hilir Perak (Changkat Jong and Durian Sebatang); Kerian (Bagan Serai, Beriah, Gunong Semanggol, Kuala Kurau and Parit Buntar); Larut, Matang & Selama (Asam Kumbang, Bukit Gantang, Sungai Limau, Pengkalan Aloy and Jebong); Muallim (Hulu Bernam Timor); and Perak Tengah (Bota, Pasir Panjang Hulu and Pasir Salak).

In Pahang, the districts likely to be affected are Kuantan (Bandar Kuantan, Kuala Kuantan and Sungai Karang) and Rompin (Endau, Pontian and Rompin); while in Terengganu, the districts are Kuala Terengganu (Batu Buruk, Cenering and Kuala Terengganu) and Marang (Alur Limbat, Bukit Payung, Jerung, Mercang and Pulau Kerengga).

The areas expected to be hit in Penang are Seberang Perai Selatan (Mukim 11, Mukim 7 and Nibong Tebal) while in Negeri Sembilan, the district set to be affected is Port Dickson (Pekan Lukut, Pekan Jemima, Pasir Panjang and Jimah).

The readiness notices were issued to enable all residents in at-risk areas to be aware of any possibility of flash floods happening within the period.

Members of the public are advised to obey the instructions from authorities or flood disaster management agencies and to visit https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my or check out the @PublicInfoBanjir Facebook page or the @JPS_InfoBanjir Twitter account for more information.-Bernama