Six states still affected by floods: Nadma

KUALA LUMPUR: Six states are still affected by floods, involving 13 districts, namely in Perak, Selangor, Melaka, Johor, Kelantan and Sarawak as at 4pm today, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

It said in a statement that a total of 1,443 victims from 409 families were still sheltering at 29 temporary relief centres (PPS), down from the 1,659 from 457 families reported at 8am today.

Nadma said the state or district Disaster Management Committee needs to be activated to increase the level of preparedness to face flooding due to the Persistent Rain Warning Notice (Waspada) issued by MetMalaysia this afternoon.

According to a report from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS), until 4pm today, four rivers recorded Dangerous Level, namely at Marudi, Long Jegan and Long Teru in Miri, Sarawak, as well as the Bernam River in Kampung Sungai Selisek, Hulu Selangor.

Six rivers with readings at Warning Levels are Sungai Selangor in Rantau Panjang (in Kuala Selangor) and Sungai Langat in Bukit Changgang (Kuala Langat, Selangor); two rivers in Bera (Pahang) namely the Serting River at Padang Gudang Bridge and the Triang River in Triang; and in Segamat, Johor, the Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap and in Kampung Awat.

According to Nadma, the Public Works Department had reported at 10 am that 14 locations were affected -- three hit by floods, seven locations were affected by landslides, two locations were reported to encounter road collapse and two bridges were damaged or collapsed.

“These incidents took place in two districts in Kedah, one in Perak, one in Selangor, two in Negeri Sembilan, two in Kelantan, one in Terengganu, one in Pahang and one in Johor involving six federal roads and eight state roads,“ said the statement.-Bernama