Six US high school girls killed in crash with semi-truck

OKLAHOMA CITY: Six high school girls were killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Tuesday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) confirmed that the students at Tishomingo High School died after their car collided with the semi-truck shortly after noon, reported United Press International (UPI).

An OHP official told KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City that the car the girls were in was at a stop sign and the truck was traveling south on US Route 377.

“We don’t know the full nature or details of what caused the crash, only that the car at some point was at this stop sign and that in the following moments the semi hit them.

“When we got to the scene you could see the car about 100 feet or so from the intersection completely totaled,“ the official said.

Tishomingo High School Superintendent Bobby Waitman sent a letter to parents and community members confirming students from the school were killed in the crash.-Bernama