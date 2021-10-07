Six-year-old boy found drowned at Tanjung Gemok

PORT DICKSON: A six-year-old boy was confirmed to have died from drowning at Pantai Seaview, Tanjung Gemok here yesterday afternoon.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed(pix), said windy conditions and strong waves complicated efforts to save the victim, Muhammad Nurmubien Muhammad Miqdam, and he was found drowned 100 metres away from the scene of the incident around 6.30 pm by rescue personnel.

He said that preliminary investigations showed the victim’s family came from Sendayan to Port Dickson for a brief holiday and to picnic at the beach.

“While the victim’s father was sitting under a tree at 4.15 pm, he saw two of his children, aged eight and 10, who were playing by the seaside, were being swept away by waves.

“The victim’s father then rushed to the beach to save his two children without realising his six-year-old son had followed him from behind and was also swept away by the waves,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Aidi Sham said that the child was given emergency treatment before being rushed to Port Dickson hospital, but was confirmed dead at 7.30 pm.-Bernama