Six-year-old boy left stranded at food court; parents mistakenly assume each other’s care

RECENTLY, the police received a report about a six-year-old boy who was left stranded at a food court in Pahang.

Fortunately, the child was taken to the police station and his next of kin were contacted.

According to a Raub district police Facebook post, the child was believed to have been with his family, eating together at the food court.

However, after their meal, the mother headed to Kelantan while the father went to Kuala Lumpur, and both parents mistakenly assumed the other had the child.

“The mother thought her son was with his father, while the father assumed his child was with the mother.

“However, police managed to get in touch with the father, and he came to the Raub Police Station to get his child,” the post said.

The police also advised parents to keep a watchful eye on their children and to ensure that they are under their supervision in order to avoid unwanted incidents.