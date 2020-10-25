Six-year-old dies after falling from 15th floor

KUALA TERENGGANU: A six-year-old boy was killed after he fell from the 15th floor of the Ladang Gemilang Satu flat, here, today.

In the 4 pm incident, the victim, identified as Mohamad Aryan Difa Danish Mohd Azizul, who was alone, was said to have fallen from the living room window of his family’s rented flat unit.

The victim’s mother Nurul Amelia Ali, 34, said she left her son sleeping in the living room to buy food with her four-year-old child.

“Before I went out, he was asleep so I turned on the television because normally if he wakes up, he would watch cartoons while waiting for me to return from the store.

“On the way back home, I received a phone call from my husband that the house owner had contacted him concerning a child who had fallen (from the building) ... but at that time it did not occur at all to me that it was my son had fallen,“ she said when met by reporters at the Forensic Unit of the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital, here, today.

Nurul Amelia said she only realised that the victim was her third child when she saw his attire.

“Then I went up to the house with the police and saw that a glass pane for the naco window had been placed on a chair... maybe that’s why he fell because our windows were not installed with grilles,” she said.

During the incident, her husband Mohd Azizul Mohamad, 35, was at work while their two other children were at their grandfather’s house.

Nurul Amelia said Mohamad Aryan did not show any behavioural change lately and described him as a very cheerful and affectionate child.

His remains were taken to Nurul Amelia’s village in Kampung Batu Buruk, here, for burial.

Meanwhile, Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Md Din, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the incident. — Bernama