Six-year-old girl almost abducted in Malacca incident

MALACCA: Police are investigating the report lodged by a man who claimed that his daughter was almost kidnapped while returning from religious class in Kampung Krubong yesterday afternoon.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said in the incident at about 6 pm, the six-year-old girl along with her sister and cousin claimed to have been approached by a man in a white robe and cap who was riding in a silver Proton Persona car.

“According to the victim’s 45-year-old father, his daughter claimed to have been approached and invited by the suspect to get into his car. He then grabbed her hand to force her inside the car. However, the girl’s sister and cousin managed to intervene and rescue the child.

“The suspect then fled while the three children ran to their aunt’s house not far from the scene to save themselves,“ he said in a statement here today.

Commenting further, Christoper said the girl’s father also informed that members of the public provided two versions of the car registration number but they could be false as they were not registered to the type of vehicle used by the suspect.

“Checks by the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) through its system also found that the vehicle registration numbers were registered to a blue Nissan Cefiro vehicle and Honda motorcycle.

He urged those with information to contact the nearest police station.-Bernama