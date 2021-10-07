Sixth AMCC, a timely focus on cybersecurity collaboration: KKMM

KUALA LUMPUR: The organisation of the Sixth ASEAN Ministerial Conference on Cybersecurity (AMCC) dialogue is timely for all member countries to focus more on collaborations to create a safe cyberspace.

The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM), in a statement yesterday, said the collaboration of member countries through the development of pragmatic strategies can create a more secure and resilient cyberspace and further foster economic and social well-being.

“This ASEAN regional collaboration is important so that the cyber threats that are increasingly worrying at this time can be overcome. This is in line with the AMCC theme ‘Living with Covid-19 -- Reimagining Digital Security Risks and Opportunities',” it said.

KKMM said Malaysia appreciated and welcomed the contributions and support of AMCC partners to create a holistic and more orderly mechanism, especially in maintaining peace and stability as well as promoting an open cyber environment.

Malaysia emphasises the importance of this mechanism as a catalyst to address challenges, especially in the era of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) which serves as a platform for digital economic growth as well as pandemics that increase dependence on ICT in daily activities.

According to the statement, Malaysia had presented the progress of the development of the draft action matrix for the ‘ASEAN Plan of Action on the Implementation Norms of Responsible States Behaviour in Cyberspace’ at the AMCC’s main session.

This Action Plan development initiative is led by Malaysia, through the National Cyber ​​Security Agency (NACSA) in collaboration with Singapore, through the Cyber ​​Security Agency of Singapore (CSA).

The statement said Malaysia was represented by Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin(pix) and deputy director-general (Strategic Security) of the National Security Council (MKN), Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus.

Earlier, ASEAN member states expressed support for international law that are the norms and principles of national responsibility of conduct in cybersecurity management discussed in the report '2015 United Nations Group of Governmental Experts on Developments in the Field of Information and Telecommunications in the Context of International Security (UNGGE).

AMCC is an annual meeting jointly organised by the Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information and the CSA in conjunction with 'Singapore International Cyber ​​Week’.

The dialogue is a platform for exchanging views and experiences on key cybersecurity issues, covering cybersecurity threats, legislation, capacity building and norms through cyberspace to advance regional discussions initiated since 2016.-Bernama