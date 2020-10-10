SK, SMK Putrajaya Presint 8(1) sanitised

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) sanitation team from the Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Station today conducted a sanitation operation at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Putrajaya Presint 8 (1) and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 8 (1) here.

Deputy Superintendent Che Shaari Abdullah, who is also the head of the Putrajaya Fire and Rescue station, when contacted, said the sanitation work took more than an hour to complete and was conducted by eight JBPM personnel led by himself.

“All personnel wore complete personal protective equipment (PPE) while carrying out the sanitation process. The focus areas include classrooms, stair railings, multipurpose halls, teachers’ rooms, surau and guardhouse,” he said.

Che Shaari said they were also assisted by SWCorp and Alam Flora Sdn Bhd personnel.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) in a statement on Friday said instructions had been issued by the District Health Office for the closure of SK Presint 8 (1) from Oct 9 to Oct 16.

This closure was based on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) to control the spread of the Covid-19 infection and to enable cleaning, disinfection and close contact detection works to be carried out. -Bernama