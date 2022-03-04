Skip middlemen, sell direct to food marts: MAFI

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (MAFI) through the Farmers Organisation Authority (LPP) sees the sale of agricultural produce directly to supermarkets as a way to reduce dependency on middlemen.

MAFI Deputy Minister II Datuk Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said direct sales would enable the public to buy agricultural produce and downstream products at cheaper prices.

He gave an example of the Direct Sales-from-Farm Programme (JTDL) implemented between LPP Kelantan and AEON Mall in Kota Bharu, which offers agricultural produce at farm prices which are much lower and affordable for consumers, namely between five to 30 per cent lower than the market price.

“Following this success, we will continue with such programmes, as we are not in favour of ‘middlemen’.

“Selling directly to the supermarket is the most effective method, and InsyaAllah, this method will be used more frequently, and become easier and once compatible, PPK (Local Farmers Organisation) can deal direct with the supermarket and of course prices will be cheaper without the presence of middlemen or third parties,“ he said.

Nik Muhammad Zawawi said this during a press conference after officiating the JTDL opening ceremony here today.

Also present were LPP chairman Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi, AEON (M) Bhd chief human resource and corporate communications officer Dr Kasuma Satria Mat Jadi, Kelantan LPP director Mohd Hanifa Awang Su and State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Green Biotechnology and Environment Committee chairman Tuan Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail.

The JTDL, involving 22 farm entrepreneurs, was being held from Tuesday to tomorrow (March 1-5), offering products from PPK members such as vegetables, fruits, meat, freshwater fish and Agro-based Industry products.

The five-day programme is targeting sales of more than RM120,000.-Bernama