SKS Airways receives ASL from Mavcom, set to launch flights

PETALING JAYA: SKS Airways is poised to launch flight operations soon after being awarded the Air Service Licence (ASL) by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) effective Jan 1, 2022.

SKS Airways Sdn Bhd director Datuk Rohman Ahmad remarked that the past two years have been tough for the aviation and tourism industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but he foresees opportunities will start to open up.

“We at SKS Airways have been working hard during this period to introduce a new commercial airline that focuses on unserved and underserved routes destinations. With the recent obtainment of ASL, we are now officially in business and looking forward to serve our customers while maintaining the highest hygiene and safety standards,” he said in a statement.

The group is the latest scheduled commercial airline in Malaysia to be granted the licence and had acquired the prerequisite Air Operator’s Certificate by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia on Oct 1, 2021.

Incorporated on Nov 13, 2017, SKS Airways is part of the SKS Group which has core businesses in property development, investment holding, hospitality and credit finance in Malaysia and Australia.