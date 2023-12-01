‘Slapping’ coach licence revoked (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The coaching licence of the Melaka Under-14 girls’ volleyball team coach, who slapped two of his players in a tournament held in Johor in December last year, has been revoked, said Youth and Sports Minister, Hannah Yeoh.

She said the coach, who is a teacher, is no longer allowed to be a coach for the sport, including coaching for pupils.

Hannah said the National Sports Council and the Malaysian Volleyball Association (MAVA) have concluded an investigation into the incident, and unanimously decided that the coach should be disqualified from coaching.

“The coach has had his Volleyball Coaching Certificate (Sport Specific) Level 1 revoked by MAVA. There is nothing personal with this decision, we want this incident to serve as a lesson so that it does not happen again.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Education agreed with MAVA’s decision to revoke the coach’s licence,“ she said in a joint press conference with Education Minister, Fadhlina Sidek, here today.

The coach, Saiful Hadee Amar, 44, previously issued a public apology and is prepared to face action, following the incident which occurred during a tournament in Johor on Dec 14 to 16 last year, which went viral recently.

Hannah said the incident shows that there is a need for all coaches coaching students to be part of the National Coaching Licensing Scheme (SLLK), and the National Coaching Certification Scheme (SPPK).

Meanwhile, she said that her ministry has instructed the National Coaching Academy (AKK), under the National Sports Institute, to ensure the implementation of the rules which require every coach to renew their coaching licence, obtained as SPKK recognition, every two years.

“It is further tightened to ensure that national sports coaches are constantly monitored for the development and activity of their coaching careers... It also allows AKK and stakeholders to update data and help coaches improve their skills through upskilling and reskilling,” she said.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said the Education Ministry has also completed the investigation into the incident, and left it to the state education department to take action because the coach was a teacher.

She said teachers, who are also public servants, are subject to Regulation 4(2)(d), Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

“The Education Ministry is always committed to ensuring that the safety and welfare of students is a priority. Therefore, all parties involved need to pay attention to avoid any unwanted incidents,” she said. - Bernama