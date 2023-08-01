Slapping incident: MoE awaits report of integrity unit - Fadhlina

NIBONG TEBAL: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has completed an investigation into the recent incident of a volleyball coach slapping two young female players, said its Minister, Fadhlina Sidek.

She said that the investigation report was submitted to the MoE's Integrity Unit for further action.

“I want to emphasise that from the beginning we have stated that in this case, the process is very important. We have a space for justice for all parties, and even the coach can also make a representation. MoE does not compromise on violence,” she told reporters, here today.

She said this after visiting the Bukit Panchor basketball court, here, which is the location of the Nibong Tebal parliamentary free market 2023.

Fadhlina, who is also a Member of Parliament for Nibong Tebal, said this when asked to comment on the issue of a Melaka Melaka Under-14 girls' volleyball team coach, who slapped two of his players in a tournament held in Johor from Sept 14 to 16, last year.

Previously, a video went viral showing the coach slapping two players while guiding the Melaka team in the Under-14 Youth Volleyball Championship.

As a result, the coach, Saiful Hadee Amar, 44, has publicly apologised for his actions and that he is ready to face action after the incident in Johor.-Bernama