Slight drop in new Covid-19 cases to 3,780 in Malaysia (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia dropped slightly to 3,780 today from 4,140 yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this brings the cumulative figure for positive cases to 470,110.

In a posting on his Twitter page, he said Selangor again topped the list with 1,275 cases, followed by Sarawak (405) and Kedah (363).

Kelantan recorded 357 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (342), Johor (224), Penang (187), Pahang (159), Melaka (122), Perak (115), Sabah (87), Negeri Sembilan (70), Terengganu (58), Putrajaya and Labuan (seven each), and Perlis (two).

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham, in a media statement, said there were 3,990 recoveries today, bringing the cumulative figure for recovered cases to 426,319.

He said 520 patients are still in intensive care unit (ICU), with 272 requiring ventilator support, while active cases now stand at 42,135.

Dr Noor Hisham said 36 fatalities were reported today, involving 35 Malaysians and one foreigner, raising the death toll to 1,902.

He said 11 new clusters were reported, with four involving educational institutions, three in the community, two at workplaces and two linked to religious events.

The Education Ministry (MOE) educational institution clusters are Jalan Sungai Panjang, Selangor; Jalan Benut Kluang, Johor; Tanah Lesen, Selangor; and Gugusan Alam, Selangor (private education institution registered under MOE), he added.

The community clusters are Kampung Terusan (Kelantan); Kampung Boyan (Sarawak) and Jalan Abdul Hamid (Perak) while the workplace clusters are Jalan Kelab Golf Tiga Belas in Selangor and Jalan Semabok in Melaka.

The clusters linked to religious events are Parit Lintang in Johor and Jalan Menteri in Sabah.

The number of clusters which had ended was 1,417 while active clusters stood at 470, he added. — Bernama