PETALING JAYA: A total 589 new Covid-19 cases were reported as of noon today, a slight improvement from previous days. This brings the total active cases to 18,129.

A total of 409 individuals have recovered. This brings the total figure of those discharged to 12,014, or 66.3% of the total cases.

There are three deaths, bringing the toll to 170, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a live news conference today.

