KOTA KINABALU: Twenty-five more people went to seek shelter at nine relief centres in four districts due to the floods in Sabah, bringing the total number of evacuees to 730 people, involving 225 families, as at noon today, from 705 people (220 families) three hours earlier.

The State Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, stated that 324 of the evacuees, involving 102 families, were at four relief centres in Kota Belud and 230 others, from 72 families, were at three relief centres in Tenom.

“Apart from that, 63 victims, from 20 families, are at a relief centre in Papar and another 113 evacuees, involving 31 families, are at a relief centre in Beaufort,“ it said.

Floods hit 11 districts in Sabah, affecting 152 villages, following heavy rain since last Saturday. -Bernama