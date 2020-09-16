Slight increase in number of flood evacuees in Perak

IPOH: Perak recorded a slight increase in the number of flood victims this morning, at 126 people compared with 122 last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal, in Kerian, 94 people from 44 families are being housed at two temporary relief centres namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Haji Aman and SK Alor Pongsu.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said 32 people from 20 families were being accommodated at the Datuk Azman Mahalan Community Hall in the Kampar district.