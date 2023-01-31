Slight increase in number of flood victims in Sabah and Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims at relief centres (PPS) in Sabah and Johor recorded a slight increase this morning, while in Pahang, the number remained the same as last night.

In SABAH, the number of flood victims increased to 1,532 people, involving 560 families, at 10 PPS, from 1,376 people (522 families) last night.

The Secretariat for the Sabah Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement, stated that Pitas district recorded the highest number of flood victims, involving 1,152 people from 450 families, followed by Telupid with 226 people from 59 families, Paitan with 111 people from 40 families and Lahad Datu, involving a total of 43 people from 11 families.

In JOHOR, the number of flood victims in four districts increased to 2,138 people as of 8 am today, from 2,113 people at 8 pm yesterday.

A total of 22 PPS are still operating in the four districts namely Batu Pahat, Mersing, Kota Tinggi and Segamat.

Batu Pahat district still recorded the highest number of victims with 879 people, followed by Mersing (823), Kota Tinggi (344) and Segamat (92), according to the State Disaster Management Committee (JBPN) in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Sungai Endau in Mersing still recorded a dangerous water level with a reading of 2.38 metres, but is subsiding.

In PAHANG, the 27 flood victims, involving eight families, at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Denai in Rompin, last night, are still there this morning.

Meanwhile, the water in Rompin River at the Segamat/Kuantan Bridge in the Kuantan district still exceeded the danger level with a reading of 10.68 metres this morning, but was reported to be receding.

The Department of Meteorology predicts a rainy day for Rompin today. -Bernama