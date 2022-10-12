Slight increase in T’ganu flood victims this morning

KUALA TERENGGANU: The number of flood victims in Terengganu rose to 339 people from 91 families this morning, compared to 324 people from 87 families last night.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat in a statement said as of 8 this morning, seven temporary relief centres (PPS) have been opened in four districts, namely in Kuala Terengganu, Kuala Nerus, Besut and Setiu.

“In Kuala Nerus, two PPS opened were at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Jembal which housed 126 victims from 33 families and SK Bukit Nanas with 72 victims from 17 families,“ according to the statement.

The statement also said in Kuala Terengganu, two PPS were opened, namely SK Chendering which sheltered 34 victims (10 families) and SK Atas Toll with a total of 63 victims (20 families).

In Setiu, there were two PPS with SK Kampung Seri Kasar PPS housing 16 victims (four families) and Kampung Bukit Mak Som community hall accommodating 14 victims (two families) while in Besut a total of 14 victims (five families) were housed at Taman Perumahan Bukit Cina.

Based on the data shared by Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) through the official website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, no river in the state has exceeded the danger level so far.-Bernama