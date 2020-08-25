Slim by-election: 65 percent turnout in early voting as at noon

TANJUNG MALIM: Sixty-five per cent of the 267 early voters comprising police personnel have cast their ballots in the early polling for the Slim state by-election as at noon today, the Election Commission (EC) said.

Early voting is being held at the Muallim district police headquarters (IPD) in Slim River near here from 8 am to 5.30 pm.

Polling is being conducted in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to check Covid-19, such as the practice of physical distancing, wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitiser and taking of body temperature.

EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh, his deputy Dr Azmi Sharom, Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain, Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz and independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi were at the polling centre to observe the proceedings.

Muallim district police chief Supt Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said polling had proceeded smoothly as voters had been advised to follow the recommended time slots for voting to avoid congestion at the polling centre.

“The SOP needs to be observed. We do not want all the officers and men to come at the same time because we want to avoid crowding,” he told reporters.

The by-election is a three-cornered fight between Mohd Zaidi and two independents, Amir Khusyairi and former teacher S. Santharasekaran. Polling is on Saturday. -Bernama