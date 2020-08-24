Slim by-election: Early voting for 267 police personnel tomorrow

TANJUNG MALIM: A total of 267 police personnel will cast their votes tomorrow as early voters for the Slim state by-election.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Ikmalrudin Ishak said all the early voters would cast their ballots at the Muallim district police headquarters (IPD) here from 8 am to 5.30 pm.

He said throughout the early voting process, everyone must comply with the Covid-19 prevention guidelines set such as observing physical distancing, wearing face masks, using hand sanitisers and body temperature screening.

“The voting process will be witnessed by agents of the candidates as well as election observers appointed by the EC and it will also be broadcast live via EC’s Facebook page,“ he said in a statement here today.

Ikmalrudin said the ballot boxes would be stored at the Muallim IPD lock-up and the tallying process would be conducted on polling day this Saturday at the vote counting centre, in the Tanjung Malim District Council.

“The EC hopes that the voters will fulfil their rights and responsibilities,“ he said.

The Slim by-election sees a three-cornered contest between Barisan Nasional candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz and two Independent candidates, lawyer Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi and former teacher S. Santharasekaran. -Bernama