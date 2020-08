TANJUNG MALIM: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz (pix) has described his thumping win in the Slim state by-election today as proof of the cooperation existing among parties supporting the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Mohd Zaidi, 43, said the spirit of cooperation shown by the parties during the 14-day campaign period had led to his landslide win for BN to retain the seat.

“The result reflects the strength, cooperation and spirit of tolerance, as we emerged victorious with a large majority tonight,“ he told reporters after being declared the winner at the Tanjung Malim district council here tonight.

The Tanjung Malim UMNO division deputy chief won by a 10,945-vote majority, polling 13,060 votes to defeat two independent candidates, lawyer Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38, who garnered 2,115 votes, and former teacher S. Santharasekaran, 44, who obtained 276 votes.

Expressing his gratitude for the victory, Mohd Zaidi also thanked the top leadership of BN, PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) for helping in his campaign.

Mohd Zaidi also thanked the voters and his family for their support and prayers.

Santhasekaran said the by-election marked his first step into the political arena.

“I will contest in GE15 as well, maybe for a parliamentary seat. We will see where my strength lies,“ he said. -Bernama