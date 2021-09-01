Slovak police chief resigns over misconduct allegations

BRATISLAVA: Slovak Police Corps chief Peter Kovarik on Tuesday said he would step down next month following allegations of abuse of power, becoming the third police chief in a row to quit.

“I’ve made this decision because throughout my entire professional career I strove to improve the trustworthiness of the Police Corps and cannot think of holding this position while facing criminal charges,“ Kovarik said.

Last week, a regional prosecutor issued charges against Kovarik for misusing a public official’s powers and obstructing justice in connection with a police investigation.

Kovarik denies the accusations.

He took over the position last year after his predecessor, Milan Lucansky, resigned. Lucansky later committed suicide in detention while facing charges for receiving massive bribes.

Lucansky´s predecessor, Tibor Gaspar, was also forced to quit over allegations that his political connections prevented a fair investigation into the March 2018 murder of journalist Jan Kuciak, who had been probing high-ranking corruption cases.

Gaspar is now in custody, facing corruption charges.

The police force under Kovarik’s leadership began to uncover large-scale corruption cases, mainly linked to high-ranking officials nominated by the former ruling Smer-SD party.

Interior Minister Roman Mikulec called Kovarik’s move “a gesture of statesmanship”, and said he was innocent.

Zuzana Petkova, head of Stop Corruption, a non-governmental organisation, said the resignation of three police chiefs in a row “certainly does not strengthen people’s trust in the police, quite the contrary”.

“On the other hand, after the murder of Jan Kuciak, we have been experiencing a cleansing process within the police, and this is a positive development,“ Petkova said. — AFP