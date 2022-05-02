Slow-moving traffic from Tapah to Gopeng on first of Aidilfitri

KUALA LUMPUR: North-bound highway traffic was reported to be slow moving from Tapah to Gopeng as many people were still going back to their hometowns to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri today.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), when contacted, said north-bound traffic was slow on an 8.3-kilometre stretch of that sector but was smooth in both directions on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak and East Coast Highways.

Checks by Bernama at the Sungai Besi and Gombak toll plazas this morning found that the traffic flow was smooth although there was an increase in the number of vehicles.

The Keeper of the Rulers' Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, announced yesterday that Muslims in Malaysia would be celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri today.

Many had expected Hari Raya to fall on May 3 but started leaving for their hometowns on Friday because Workers’ Day, which fell on Sunday, has enabled Malaysians to enjoy a long stretch of holidays.