Slow-moving traffic on major highways this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: The traffic flow at several major highways is reported to be slow-moving as at 10.30 this morning due to the increase in the number of vehicles in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration which is entering its second day.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), when contacted, said traffic started to slow down before the Gombak Toll Plaza from the direction of Batu Caves and the number of vehicles is expected to increase by noon.

Northbound traffic is reported to be slow-moving from Slim River to Tapah and a similar situation is also reported southbound, from Seremban to Pedas Linggi and from Southville to Nilai.

Meanwhile, traffic is also reported to be slow-moving from Kulai to Sedenak.