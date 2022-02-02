Slow moving traffic on several major highways this afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic on several major highways was reported to be slow moving this afternoon as holidaymakers return home after the Chinese New Year celebration.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman, when contacted, said traffic was slow moving from Sungai Petani, Kedah heading to Bertam, Penang and from Juru to Bukit Tambun.

“It is the same from Bidor to Sungkai; Tambun to Gua Tempurung; and Nilai to the Seremban rest and service area,” he said.

From the south, slow traffic was also reported from Yong Peng to Pagoh; Bukit Gambir to Tangkak; and Ayer Keroh heading to Port Dickson due to the increasing traffic.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said traffic was slow moving from the Bentong Toll Plaza heading to Bukit Tinggi and from the Gombak layby to the Gombak Toll Plaza.

However, traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2 in both directions was found to be smooth so far.