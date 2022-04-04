Small number of children, elderly taking Covid vaccine in Labuan

LABUAN: The number of children aged between five and 11, as well as the elderly, who have received or completed the vaccination against Covid-19 in Labuan, is still far below expectations, according to Labuan Health director Dr Ismuni Bohari.

He said this was revealed through scouting conducted by the healthcare personnel throughout the island from Feb 23 until March 29.

“It is quite disappointing to note the small number of these groups taking and completing the vaccination amid the increasing Covid-19 cases involving children and the elderly.

“We have done extensive campaign to get people especially children and elderly to get the shots, but seemingly it fell on deaf ears,” he told Bernama today.

Dr Ismuni said 73 per cent of the 926 children (aged 5-11) scouted have not received the vaccine, and the remaining 254 only received the first dose despite the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids (PICKids) launched on Feb 7.

“The immunisation rate in adolescents (aged 12-17) improved steadily with 80 per cent of the 699 have completed the vaccine and seven per cent received the first dose, but the remaining 13 per cent have not received a single shot,” he said.

Dr Ismuni said the number of elderly aged above 60 who have not received the vaccine stood at nine per cent of the 468 scouted, four per cent did not receive the vaccine, 30 per cent completed the second dose, and 57 per cent have received the booster shots.

“For adults (aged 18-59), of the 3,534 scouted, 52 per cent have received the booster shots, 43 per cent have completed the second dose, three per cent received the first dose, and the remaining two per cent were unvaccinated,” he said.

Dr Ismuni said that among other reasons that contributed to the least number of recipients taking the vaccine were discouraged by family members and peers, disbelief in vaccine, confidence in self-immunity and that two doses of vaccine are sufficient.

“Some of them had also stated unpreparedness for the vaccination, vaccination is not compulsory, fear of side effects and health reasons, ” he said.-Bernama