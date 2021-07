PETALING JAYA: Small and medium enterprises (SME), left largely to fend for themselves, will soon get in on the immunisation programme.

SME Association of Malaysia president Datuk Michael Kang told theSun that talks are under way with the Trade and Industry Ministry to include SME in the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (Pikas).

“We hope to iron out the details and obtain the necessary approvals by mid-July,” he said.

About 90% of all SME in the Klang Valley have been forced to stop operations when the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) was imposed in June and later extended to July 16.

The Pikas programme has mostly been focused on the manufacturing sector but, Kang pointed out, manufacturers and SME work hand-in-hand. “We are their vendors,” he said.

He expressed hope that the immunisation drive for all those who work for SME can be rolled out this month.

“If the vaccination plan fails to materialise (to enable SME to resume operations) we expect 60% to 70% of them to fold up,” he said, adding that SME are looking forward to the setting up of a designated industry vaccination centre (PPV) in Kajang.

Small and Medium Enterprises Association secretary-general Yeoh Seng Hooi said SME now have two options to choose from.

“We can either join Pikas and have the vaccination done at the PPV or we can be part of the programme designated for multi-national companies,” he said.

“The earlier the staff of the SME are vaccinated, the higher the chances of them being allowed to resume operations,” Yeoh said.

He pointed out that financial aid will not be useful if SME are not allowed to operate. In any case, he said, financial help is only a temporary measure. “Vaccination is the permanent solution,” he said.

Under the Pikas initiative, more than 4,600 companies with 676,544 employees have registered for vaccination as of yesterday.

The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) said the large number of companies that have registered for Pikas is evidence that businesses recognise the critical need to have their employees vaccinated to enable them to resume normal business operations and to return to pre-pandemic conditions as soon as possible.

FMM president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai urged the government to confirm the vaccination appointments for all under Pikas at the earliest possible date so that the industries affected are allowed to restart their operations once their employees are fully inoculated.

“Companies registered under Pikas that are situated in high-risk states or in the Klang Valley should be given priority,” he said.

He added that steps should also be taken to facilitate the use of mobile clinics in trucks and buses apart from PPV.