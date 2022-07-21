Smoking: 30,311 notices issued in first six months this year - KJ

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 30,311 notices for offences related to smoking in public places were issued from January to June this year, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“Congratulations to the KKMPutrajaya Inspectorate and Legal Unit enforcement personnel. Insya’Allah, enforcement will be ramped up from July-December! #GEG #NoSmoking,” he tweeted today.

The notices were issued under Section 32B of the Control of Tobacco Products Regulations (PPKHT) 2004.

In the same post, Khairy also shared PPKHT Enforcement data from 2018 to last year, which saw a total of 57,268 notices for smoking in public places issued in 2018; 50,946 (2019); 34,338 (2020) and 15,163 (2021).

Meanwhile, Rakan Strategik Gegar Wanita, in a statement today, hoped that all Members of Parliament, especially female elected representatives, would support the Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill which is expected to be tabled at this Parliament session.

Malaysian Women for Tobacco Control and Health Association (MyWatch) president Roslizawati Md Ali, representing Rakan Strategik GEGAR Wanita also urged other enforcement agencies to assist the Health Ministry in its efforts to curb the trade of illicit cigarettes.

Rakan Strategik GEGAR Wanita is a coalition comprising MyWATCH, the National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM), the National Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam), the Malaysian Council For Child Welfare (MKKM), the Malaysian Association of Adolescent Health (MAAH) and IKRAM Health Malaysia (IKRAM Health).-Bernama