Smooth evacuation process of Jeli flood victims: Mustapa

JELI: Good coordination between all agencies in the Jeli District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) has facilitated a smooth evacuation process of flood victims to temporary relief centres (PPS) since yesterday.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed(pix) has nothing but praise the way the local population complying with the evacuation instructions issued despite facing the floods.

“When there is a severe flood in some other states, perhaps the residents took a lesson from following the flood information, especially the weather forecast, and they evacuate to PPS without requiring assistance except in certain areas,” he said.

He said this to reporters during a visit to PPS Kesedar Sungai Satan, here last night.

Commenting on the assistance at PPS in the district, Mustapa, who is a Member of Parliament for Jeli, said all aspects were good and in order as the JPBD had done the preparations in advance.

“Assistance from the departments and agencies involved is smooth because the machinery (State Disaster Management Committee) has met many times. Besides, thus far, the floods here are not as severe as in Pahang and Selangor.

“All government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and volunteers are working closely and there is no problem in managing the flood situation for the affected residents,” he said.

As of 7 this morning, a total of 1,275 flood victims were housed at nine PPS in Jeli district.-Bernama