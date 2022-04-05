Smooth gliding for Olympics skater

PETALING JAYA: What started as a simple school activity to pass time evolved into a lifelong passion for 18-year-old Sean Yeo.

Since then, he has competed in the Winter Youth Olympics 2020 in Lausanne, Switzerland. He qualified for Lausanne after gaining world placing in short track speed skating at the World Junior Championships 2019 in Montreal when he was 16 years old.

Yeo clocked 44.026 seconds and 1:31.117s in the boys’ 500m and 1,000m events, which saw him finish third from four skaters in both his heats.

Turning 19 in July, Yeo told theSun his passion started when he was seven-years-old.

“It was a school curriculum activity that was introduced to us in 2010 to bring children together through ice skating once a week at Sunway Pyramid.

“When my feet first touched the ice rink, I knew I could skate for hours because I enjoyed the sheer joy it brought me. I would skate almost every day until the ice rink closed,” he said, adding that at the age of 12, he decided to dedicate his full attention to the sport and started his journey of self-improvement.

“I started off with figure skating for the first year and when short track skating was introduced in Malaysia in 2011, I trained for both. They are two very different types of ice skating sports and eventually, between 2014 and 2015, I decided to focus on short track speed skating.”

Yeo said short track speed skating was a form of competitive ice speed skating, where multiple participants skate on an oval ice track with a distance of 111m.

“I was captivated when I watched speed skating. The precision of form, technique and power all balanced to perfection to achieve maximum speed is exhilarating. It’s beautiful. It’s watching people dance with the laws of physics and I fell in love with it.”

As time passed, Yeo found that he yearned to do more than what he was accustomed to, and his adventures to explore the world of ice sports began.

“I wanted to do more than what I was doing in Malaysia at the time, so I started to look for a country that could provide foreigners with training. That was when I ended up in Korea for two-and-a-half years and spent another six months in England from 2017 to 2020 perfecting my skills,” he said.

Prior to going to those countries, Yeo also travelled to Taiwan, China, Australia, and New Zealand for short term training.

On his plans for the future, Yeo said: “I hope to place as much time and energy into perfecting my technique and shortening my time while also pushing myself to see exactly what I am capable of.”