Smooth polling process in Baram: Sarawak police

KUCHING: The voting process for the 15th General Election (GE15) in the flood-affected areas in the Baram parliamentary constituency went according to schedule with changes made to the venues of some polling stations.

Sarawak police Commissioner Datuk Mohamad Azman Ahmad Sapri said that based on a report by Marudi district police chief DSP Mohd Ruslan Mat Kib, the police were working with the Election Commission (EC) to ensure smooth polling in the area.

“Until now I have not received any (reports of) problems and we will always update on the latest developments,” he told the media after observing the polling process at Sekolah Kebangsaan Merpati Jepang here.

Yesterday, the local media reported that the Election Commission (EC) will decide whether voting in the Baram Parliament will continue today or be postponed after bad weather prevented efforts to send election workers to 24 of the 194 polling centres in the parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, in MIRI, Telang Usan Assemblyman Dennis Ngau, when contacted by Bernama, said polling for GE15 in the state constituency went smoothly.

Meanwhile, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Chief David Yeo, who is in Long Lama, also confirmed that the voting process in the area was smooth going.

The contest for the Baram parliamentary seat involved incumbent Datuk Anyi Ngau of GPS, Roland Engan from Pakatan Harapan and an Independent candidate, Wilfred Entika Rebai.

In another development, Mohamad Azman said a total of 3,108 permits were issued by the state police during the GE15 campaign.

“A total of 72 police reports were received 25 investigation papers opened with eight arrests made for various election offences,” he added.-Bernama