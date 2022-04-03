Smooth traffic on all major highways as of midday

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on all major highways was reported to be smooth as of 1 pm today.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said traffic flow to the capital and other places was also smooth, except from Permatang Pauh to the Sungai Dua Toll Plaza, where vehicles were moving slowly due to an accident at KM130.

“We expect the number of vehicles to increase by the evening because a lot of people will be returning to the capital after taking advantage of the weekend to celebrate the first day of Ramadan in their hometowns ,“ he said.