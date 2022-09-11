SMSL denies vandalising PH buntings in Kuantan

KUANTAN: The ‘Save Malaysia Stop Lynas’ (SMSL) non-governmental organisation (NGO) has denied vandalising campaign posters of some Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates in Kuantan, which were found plastered with the NGO’s stickers today.

Its chairman Tan But Teet said he had made a police report regarding the matter at the Kuantan District police headquarters (IPD) at 10.47am today and hoped appropriate action would be taken to track down the guilty party involved.

He also said the act smears the integrity and reputation of SMSL, which is an NGO that has been vocal against the operation of Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s rare earth processing plant in Gebeng here.

Meanwhile, Kuantan District police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu, when contacted, confirmed that he had received the (SMSL) report and that an investigation was underway.

PH candidate for Kuantan parliamentary seat Fuziah Salleh said the act of pasting the SMSL logo on her buntings at several main roads around Kuantan, was an act of desperation.

“This is an election offence. We should not tamper with the opposition’s campaign materials. I hope the parties involved are gentlemanly enough so we can debate scientifically to explain the facts or the mission for the voters of Kuantan, not through acts like this,“ he said.

Pahang Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) leader Chan Chun Kuang, who is also a PH candidate for the Semambu state seat, said a billboard of his campaign and more than 15 banners of PH candidate for the Indera Mahkota parliamentary seat Zuraidi Ismail located around Bukit Sekilau here, were also plastered with the same stickers.

“I regret this act because we should campaign healthily and practise mature politics,“ he said.-Bernama