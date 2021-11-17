SMTrack partners with Alibaba’s Cainiao on air freight services

PETALING JAYA: Radio frequency identification (RFID) solution provider SMTrack Bhd has entered in a partnership with Alibaba Group’s logistic arm Cainiao (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd on air freight services, which could escalate the group’s venture into the cargo carriage business.

The group has entered into a standard agreement with Cainiao (Malaysia).

SMTrack deputy executive chairman Azmi Osman said through this collaboration, it is optimistic that its venture into the cargo carriage business will help to speed up the group’s turnaround initiatives.

“The diversification into cargo carriage business provides us with a strong earnings visibility, driven by the high-volume growth of the industry.”

The partnership provides a perfect synergy between SMTrack’s expertise in RFID and Cainiao’s warehouse facility. This is important as Alibaba’s e-fulfilment hub at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), which is also known as Cainiao Aeropolis eWTP Hub, is expected to see cargo volume double to 1.4 million tonnes by 2029.

The eWTP Hub is envisioned to turn Malaysia into a major regional player for e-commerce distribution and a leading airfreight gateway in Asean. Such ambition requires SMTrack’s RFID solutions that enable automation of manual processes in the warehouse and traceability feature that helps the supply chain keep track of goods.

Under the agreement signed, Cainiao will provide SMTrack with international freight forwarding services for international cargo transportation, targeted at e-commerce and express delivery market.

“Cainiao has established cargo hubs at Hangzhou, Dubai, Liege and Moscow airports as part of its strategy to provide e-commerce deliveries within 24 hours domestically and 72 hours internationally. The large network and its smart logistic system will benefit SMTrack as we push forward with our cargo carriage business. This will boost confidence among our customers as we leverage Cainiao’s strong delivery track record,” said SMTrack executive director Datuk Zaidi Mat Isa @ Hashim.

Aside from the strong market growth, the partnership also establishes a business integration with Cainiao and the Alibaba Group. This could provide business opportunities for expansion in the group’s cargo carriage business.

Alvin Heng Jee Zhi, executive director of Asia Cargo Wings Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of SMTrack, said the group is looking beyond cargo transportation from Kuala Lumpur to Shenzhen.

“This partnership will establish a business relationship with Cainiao and help us market our cargo carriage business going forward following the acquisition of an aircraft that has been converted into a cargo plane. A collaboration with Cainiao open doors for more business opportunities including new routes, which is expected to enhance our group’s revenue,” Heng said.

At the beginning of this year, SMTrack purchased an aircraft worth US$6.7 million (RM28 million) and has converted the passenger plane into a cargo plane. The group is planning to expand its delivery of e-commerce and express delivery routes to include delivery from Kuala Lumpur to West Malaysia.