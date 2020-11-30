Smugglers could now target Kelantan-Thai border - CPO

KOTA BHARU: There is a possibility Kelantan police would be requesting for reinforcements from Bukit Aman as a precautionary measure to tighten controls at the Kelantan-Thai border, said state police chief DCP Shafien Mamat.

He said it was possible the same incident involving the General Operation Force (GOF) personnel and a group of smugglers at the Malaysia-Thailand border last week could occur in Kelantan.

“We do not rule out the possibility that the smugglers could switch their operations to the Malaysian-Thai border in Kelantan.

“As we know, security has been tightened at the northern border and smugglers might be looking for an alternative route here,” he told reporters after attending a blood donation campaign at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters here, today.

Shafien said security forces, including the Marine Police Force (Region 3) and the 8th Battalion of the GOF, were always prepared to curb smuggling at the border. — Bernama