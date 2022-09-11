Smuggling of migrants: Three immigration officers arrested since Oct 12

JOHOR BAHRU: Three Immigration officers have been arrested in separate operations for alleged involvement in migrant smuggling and human trafficking cases.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud (pix) said one of the officers was arrested during an operation at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB), in Iskandar Puteri, last Oct 12.

The officer had been released on police bail, he said, adding that the other two officers were arrested in an operation at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) on Nov 1 and at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex, Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) on Nov 7, respectively.

He told a press conference at BSI here today when asked about the involvement of Immigration officers in the smuggling of migrants and human trafficking cases in the country.

Also present was Johor Immigration director Baharuddin Tahir

Khairul Dzaimee said the Immigration Department will not compromise on its officers found to be involved in the smuggling of migrants and human trafficking cases.

They face strict action, including dismissal from the service, if found guilty, he added.

Last Oct 12, the Immigration Department detained 25 Indonesian immigrants believed to have entered the country without valid documents at KSAB, while six Indian nationals were detained at KLIA2 on Nov 1 for the same reason.

Two days ago, 12 Indonesian immigrants were detained during an inspection at the BSI CIQ for entering the country without valid documents.-Bernama