Smuggling to neighbouring country causes egg supply shortage: Annuar

KOTA BHARU: The current shortage of eggs in the country is caused by smuggling activities to neighbouring Thailand, said Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Annuar, who is also the Minister of Communications and Multimedia, said that the activities were due to the fact that the price of chicken eggs in Thailand is higher than in Malaysia.

“The supply of eggs has a shortage of more than 100,000 eggs per month; we appeal to those involved in these activities not to smuggle them into Thailand.

“We cannot increase the supply of eggs immediately since the process to produce new eggs requires a period of up to four months,” he said.

He said this to reporters after delivering donations to more than 200 storm victims near Kampung Tegayong, Melor, here today.

Commenting further, he said that the egg supply shortage is expected to be resolved by the end of December.

“We have had discussions to import eggs from abroad but we found that the price is more expensive than in Malaysia,” he said.-Bernama