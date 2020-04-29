Snag despite nod to resume operations

PETALING JAYA: Some companies have been given the green light to resume operations but red tape has made it difficult, if not impossible, to resume work.

While the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) has given the go-ahead, individual enterprises still need to seek local authority approval.

Malaysian Employers Federation executive director Datuk Shamsudin Bardan said civil servants have been rigid with the rules.

“They must understand that (in the private sector), there is no such thing as working from 8am to 8pm. Some companies need to operate around the clock,” he told theSun yesterday.

In some cases, it is not feasible to work just eight hours as it could raise costs and lead to waste of raw materials.

Shamsudin urged local authorities not to only agree on a standard set of rules but also to take into consideration the needs of businesses. For instance, he said social distancing could be practised when factories operate at 50% capacity but it could be difficult if all employees return to work.

They also need to disinfect common areas daily and provide hand sanitisers and protective gear such as masks.

Shamsudin said the government should make it easier for businesses to start work again. “We are losing up to RM2.4 billion a day by staying idle.”

Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai said a meeting would be held with Miti officials “to iron out the kinks” before companies resume operations.

“There are many guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) from the Health Ministry that need to be adhered to,” Soh said.

He said Miti would ask local authorities to allow some companies to operate around the clock. Soh agreed that the health guidelines should be strictly observed.

“Employees also need to be tested for Covid-19,” he said. “Even if they test negative, they still have to wait for two weeks before going back to work.”

Malaysia Retailers Association president James Loke said the challenge is getting customers to return when malls and shops reopen.

“We will continue to adhere strictly to the requirements on social distancing and monitoring employees’ temperatures to instil confidence among shoppers.” However, he expects the pick-up to take several months.

