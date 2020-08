KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) will require about RM1.2 billion if a snap general election is to be held during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) said that would be the estimated cost required to carry out the general election by taking into account the standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent the Covid-19 transmission.

“The EC had informed that if the government holds a snap election for the whole country during this period post-Covid-19 period, an estimated expenditure of RM1.2 billion is needed” he said when winding up the debate on the Supplementary Supply Bill (2019) 2020 at the committee level in the Dewan Rakyat today. — Bernama

MORE TO FOLLOW