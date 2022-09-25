Snooker: Kok Leong, Keen Hoo lead M’sian charge against Asian giants

KUALA LUMPUR: Vietnam SEA Games medallists Lim Kok Leong (pix) and Moh Keen Hoo are leading Malaysia’s challenge in the Asian 6 Reds Snooker Championship 2022, which began at the Pandan Kapital Mall here today.

The tournament, which ends on Oct 9, is part of the World Snooker Championship Series and will feature some of Asia’s best, like 23-time International Billiards and Snooker Federation world champion Pankaj Advani (India), two-time World Snooker Championship semi-finalist James Wattana (Thailand), Amir Sarkhosh (Iran), Kamal Chowla (India), Issara Kachaiwong (Thailand), Peter Gilchrist (Singapore), Cheung Ka Wai (Hong Kong) and 17-year-old Ahsan Ramzan (Pakistan).

In the Vietnam SEA Games 2021 in Hanoi in May, Kok Leong struck gold and Keen Hoo took the bronze in the men’s singles 6-Red event.

Malaysian Snooker and Billiards Federation (MSBF) president Melvin Chia said the other two players in the team are former World Snooker Tour Pro ace Thor Chuan Leong and National Championship semi-finalist Mohd Reza Hassan.

“A total of 38 players from 16 countries in Asia registered for this tournament, with hosts Malaysia given an additional four wild-card spots, making it a total of eight players representing Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the MSBF held a national qualifying championship recently and Muhammad Zulfadhli Zuhairi, Hau Boon Meng, Hng Yuan Yew and Loh Chung Leong won the four wild card spots.

Meanwhile, Melvin said the World Masters Team Snooker Championship will begin here tomorrow, with Malaysia entering four teams of 16 veterans aged above 40.-Bernama